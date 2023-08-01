HamberMenu
‘Kite Festival’ in Kanniyakumari from August 4 - 6

August 01, 2023 07:13 pm | Updated 07:13 pm IST - NAGERCOIL

The Hindu Bureau

Kanniyakumari, an international tourist destination, is all set to host its maiden three-day ‘Kite Festival’ from August 4.

In a statement, District Collector P.N. Sridhar said Kanniyakuamri that attracted only 38 lakh tourists in 2021 due to COVID-19 restrictions, hosted 1.64 crore visitors in 2022. Till June this year, 55 lakh domestic and foreign tourists had visited Kanniyakumari.

In June alone, 1,50,441 tourists visited Vivekananda Rock Memorial and Thiruvalluvar Statue.

Since the influx of tourists supported the livelihood of the locals, the district administration had taken steps for improving tourist-friendly amenities in different parts of Kanniyakumari, he said.

To add more colour to this tourist destination, the district administration had made arrangements for hosting the ‘Kite Festival’. While this festival would be conducted at Sanguthurai Point for two days, Sunset Point would be the venue for the event on one day between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

“Teams from Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore and North India have confirmed their participation in the ‘Kite Festival’. The blue sky over Kanniyakumari will be dotted with over 50 large coloful kites in different shapes on these days to give a visual treat to the visitors,” said Mr. Sridhar, adding that individuals would not be allowed to participate in the festival.

