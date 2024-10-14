ADVERTISEMENT

Kin urge govts. to bring back 28 fishermen jailed in Bahrain prisons

Published - October 14, 2024 08:47 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

Family members of 28 fishermen who came to the Collectorate in Tirunelveli to submit a petition on Monday. | Photo Credit: A. SHAIKMOHIDEEN

The family members of 28 fishermen here submitted a petition to Collector K.P. Karthikeyan at the weekly grievance meeting on Monday to help bring back the fishermen, who are languishing in a prison in Bahrain.

According to the family members, who had come from Idinthakarai and Vijayapathi, said that the fishermen had gone for work. They were engaged in deep sea fishing somewhere in Iran waters. However, the Bahrain authorities held them and produced in a court, which remanded them in judicial custody on September 11.

There has been no word from the jailed fishermen and only through some unconfirmed agencies, they were able to get information. Hence, they pleaded to the Collector to take up the issue with the governments and bring them back safely.

The family members told mediapersons that the next hearing was scheduled on October 24 and pleaded the Union government to directly take it up with the diplomats in Bahrain.

Though the district administration provided battery vehicles meant for aged and differently abled persons to reach out to the Collector office from the Kokkirakulam bus stop, the facility was not available in the recent times, complained many senior citizens and their attendants.

A senior citizen Subbammal, who had come to submit a petition with the Collector, said that she was unable to walk from the bus stop to the Collectorate and the battery car was a boon to people with disabilities and old aged.

