Kin seek ₹1-cr. compensation for girl’s murder

TIRUNELVELI

16 July 2020 23:10 IST

The family of a nine-year-old girl, who was found murdered near Sattankulam on Wednesday, refused to accept the body and demanded ₹1 crore as compensation and government job for the victim’s mother.

The body of the girl was found inside a plastic drum in a dry irrigation channel near Kalvilai. Police detained Mutheeswaran and Nandeeswaran in this connection and sent the body to Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital for post-mortem.

They rejected the suspicion that the deceased was sexually assaulted.

The girl’s relatives and VCK cadre staged a dharna near the hospital, refusing to accept the body.

Although officials held talks with the protesters, the agitation continued.