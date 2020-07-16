Madurai

Kin seek ₹1-cr. compensation for girl’s murder

The family of a nine-year-old girl, who was found murdered near Sattankulam on Wednesday, refused to accept the body and demanded ₹1 crore as compensation and government job for the victim’s mother.

The body of the girl was found inside a plastic drum in a dry irrigation channel near Kalvilai. Police detained Mutheeswaran and Nandeeswaran in this connection and sent the body to Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital for post-mortem.

They rejected the suspicion that the deceased was sexually assaulted.

The girl’s relatives and VCK cadre staged a dharna near the hospital, refusing to accept the body.

Although officials held talks with the protesters, the agitation continued.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 16, 2020 11:12:12 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/kin-seek-1-cr-compensation-for-girls-murder/article32106671.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY