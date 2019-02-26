Kin refuse to accept youth’s body; stage sit-in dharna

TIRUNELVELI

Demanding the arrest of those who hacked to death a polytechnic college student from Marudham Nagar in Keezha Munneerpallam on Monday evening, people of the village and members of various Dalit outfits staged a sit-in dharna at Marudham Nagar on Tuesday.

The protesters said the family of the student, Raja, should be given ₹ 25 lakh as compensation. They demanded shifting of police personnel attached to Munneerpallam police station “for acting in a biased manner” before and after the murder. Action should be initiated against them, they stressed.

The protesters demanded a separate ration shop for the people of Marudham Nagar.

Cheranmahadevi Sub-Collector P. Akash and ASP Ashish Rawat held talks with them since morning, but in vain. Though the family members of the deceased refused to accept the body, normality returned to Keezha Munneerpallam as most of the shops transacted business as usual.

Nineteen persons are being questioned in connection with the murder. Police personnel have been deployed in the area to prevent any untoward incident.