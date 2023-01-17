Kin refuse to accept body of murdered temple worker

January 17, 2023 07:21 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Tension prevails in Mela Seval and surrounding areas after a temple worker was murdered by a group of youth from a different caste on Sunday night. The family of the victim, demanding compensation and a government job, refused to accept the body on Tuesday.

Police said temple worker Krishnan alias Kittu Samy, 55, of Mela Seval, who was working at Navaneetha Swami Temple as a temporary worker, was found dead with multiple cut injuries on the temple premises. During investigation, Munneerpallam police found that a group of youth from Mela Seval murdered Krishnan due to prior enmity.

The police said Krishnan censured the youth when they were consuming liquor on the temple premises recently. Agitated over this, Kombaiah, 19, Chellakutti alias Durai, 23, Bala Chandru, 23, Arun Esakkipandi, 19, Mariappan, 19, Parpanathan, 19, and Ayyappan, 23, all from Mela Seval, allegedly murdered Krishnan.

Since the deceased and the accused are from different castes, tension gripped Mela Seval and the victim’s relatives and family members refused to accept the body, which is lying at Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital mortuary. They demanded a government job for one member of the family and adequate compensation.

Even though Munneerpallam Inspector of Police Thillai Nagarajan, who arrested the alleged assailants, told the family members that all the accused had been arrested, they refused to accept the body, saying their demand for a government job and compensation should be met.

“Four persons from our caste — two in Seevalaperi, one each from Suththamalli and Mela Seval — have been murdered in the recent past by the members of a particular caste. Despite repeated murders, there is no concrete measure from the police to ensure protection for us. A self-styled caste leader from Thazhaiyoothu is behind all these murders. We feel that there is no protection for the members of our caste against these systematic attacks being orchestrated by that person,” said a close relative of Krishnan.

Police personnel have been deployed at Mela Seval and the surrounding areas.