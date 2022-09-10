Kin of town panchayat chairperson booked for assault

ADVERTISEMENT

Watrap police have booked the husband and the son of Watrap Town Panchayat Chairperson Dhavamani on the charge of attacking a man, A. Muthukamatchi (52), at the town panchayat office.

The police said Muthukamatchi was talking to the Executive Officer seeking a public toilet in Melapalayam area, when Chairperson's husband A. Periyasamy and son Ajith Kumar reportedly assaulted him with a hoe. Muthukamatchi has been admitted to Watrap Government Hospital.

Meanwhile, Dhavamani lodged a complaint against Muthukamatchi claiming that he used abusive language against her and assaulted her. Muthukamatchi has been booked for using abusive language, assault and under the provisions of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act.