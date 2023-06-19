June 19, 2023 09:19 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - MADURAI

The family members of the four government school students from Pudukkottai district who drowned in the Cauvery river near Mayanur in Karur district have filed a petition before the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court seeking a fair and adequate compensation and employment to one family member. The students drowned in the river in February.

Justice C.V. Karthikeyan ordered notice and sought response from the State. The court directed the State to file a counter affidavit and adjourned the hearing in the case till the second week of July.

It was said that 15 students of the government middle school in Pilipatti Panchayat Union in Viralimalai had taken part in a football tournament at Thottiyam in Tiruchi district. After the match, the students accompanied by two teachers had gone to take a bath in the Cauvery river in Mayanur. Four students V. Sofia, R. Tamilarasi, M. Iniya and P. Lavanya drowned in the river.

The family members said that without informing them, the postmortem was conducted. They said that the teachers have a duty to take care of the children. It was due to the lethargic and negligent attitude of the teachers, they lost their children, the petitioners said.

The petitioners said that appropriate action should be taken against those responsible for the deaths of the four students. The State government has provided a compensation of ₹2 lakh each to the families. However, a fair and adequate compensation should be provided to the families and employment to one of the family members, they said.

