Kin of killed police officer get Rs. 30 lakh under insurance scheme

(with pic by balachander)

Ramanathapuram: A compensation of Rs. 30 lakh of Accident Insurance Scheme under Police Salary Package of State Bank of India was on Wednesday handed over to the family members of a Special Sub-Inspector of Police, Karuppaiah, who was killed in an accident in 2020.

Karuppaiah, who was attached to Rameswaram Traffic Police, was hit by an ambulance in October 2020 and succumbed to injuries in November 2020.

Since he had joined the insurance scheme under the Police Salary Package of SBI, his family got the Rs. 30 lakh.

The cheque was handed over by the SBI Deputy General Manager, G. Ramakrishnan, and Manager, Saravanakumar to Karuppaiah's wife, Shanmugavalli and son Balamurugan, in the presence of Ramanathapuram district Superintendent of Police, E. Karthik.

The police officials and men have been asked to join the insurance scheme-linked with Police Salary Package with all the three banks -- SBI, Axis and HDFC.

Additional Superintendent of Police, Loyola Ignatius, was present.