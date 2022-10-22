Kin of injured Mayiladuthurai fisherman seek answers from Indian Navy for opening fire

ADVERTISEMENT

A fisherman-father, K. Veeravel ventured into the ocean for the first time beyond his usual realm only in the hope of earning a little more money to celebrate Deepavali with his family. However, his dream was short-lived as he returned to the shore, shot in the abdomen and thigh, in the early hours of October 21. Indian Navy personnel had opened fire on the boat and Veeravel took the bullets.

The news reached K. Veeravel’s wife V. Madhumathi, 26, in the early morning, and she veers between tears and relief that her husband lives. “I am only thanking my stars and the brothers who did not abandon him after the shooting. They at least gave him first aid and brought him ashore,” she said as she caressed her nine-month old daughter, V. Sayanika, who is fast asleep on her lap. They, along with her son V. Vijith, are at the Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai where Mr. Veeravel is currently being treated.

Given her husband’s condition, she is worried about the future. “How will I turn into a breadwinner with small children at home? To see my husband in such a state is a reality I would never want any other family or woman to live in,” she stated. “Why did our own men have to shoot our fishermen? I want the government to fetch me answers and end this haunting mystery,” charged Ms. Madhumathi as wipes her steadily streaming tears.

On the unfortunate day

Relatives of Mr. Veeravel, 30, who hails from Vanagiri near Poompuhar in Mayiladuthurai district, affirmed that this is the first time he had ventured into the sea on a mechanised fishing boat. The fibre boat they own cannot be put to the task. He was part of the 10-member crew that put out to sea from Karaikal port on the midnight of October 15. The incident happened when they were sailing in Palk Bay, said K. Khandhavel, his brother.

A. Dhandapani, a fisherman and another relative of the injured, said that the attack had happened despite their boat bearing four national flags.

P. Chelladurai, 46, a fellow fisherman who was on the boat with Mr. Veeravel, said that they focus light of the Naval ship was trained on them long before the personnel opened fire, when they were about 50 metres away. “Our boat is no match to the ship used by the Navy personnel in terms of speed. They had myriad ways of stopping us but they chose to fire for no logical reason, even though we were not trying to hide,” he said.

“We held our arms up in the air after Veeravel was wounded and they stopped firing before taking us onboard. While a Tamil Naval crew member tended to the injured, nine of us were made to kneel down and were beaten up after our mobile phones were confiscated,” he narrated.

Mr. Chelladurai said that they were beaten with “steel pipes and iron rods and hit on our heads and elsewhere with shoes,” even as they cried for help. He and others on the crew are being treated at Government Hospital in Nagapattinam.

After Mr. Veeravel was airlifted, the fishermen returned to their mechanised boat where the Naval personnel conducted searches. “Finding nothing, we were asked to follow them on our own boat; they threatened to open fire again if we did not obey orders. We were led ashore around 10.30 p.m. on October 21 at Nagapattinam after they purposely delayed the journey back,” he said.

On the path of recovery

Government Rajaji Hospital Dean A. Rathinavel said Mr. Veeravel was in a stable condition. The “pellets” had seared through his back on the right side and exited through the front near his abdomen, causing a tear in his small intestine. He had wounds on his left thigh too.

“Since the pellets explode into minuscule particles, the wounded areas are being treated to avoid any infection from developing. But he is out of danger,” Dr. Rathinavel stated. He ruled out any possibilities of the injured suffering from disabilities except for scars on his abdomen and thigh.

He said that Mr. Veeravel could be discharged from the hospital within 10 days and even resume working in the next two months if everything goes well.

Call for action

Madurai Member of Parliament S. Venkatesan, in his letter to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, cited that compensation of ₹ 10 crore provided by the Italian government to the kin of two Kerala fishermen who were killed after Italians opened fire in 2012, and sought a similar compensation for the injured fishermen here as well.

He also sought an apology from the Indian Navy “for the cruel attack on Tamil fishermen” and wanted suitable action to be taken on the offenders.

Ms. Madhumathi is thankful for the quality treatment being provided to her husband, and the words of support from the Ministers. Yet, she is still shaken by the incident. “Not every dawn and journey into the sea promises us an income ₹500 or ₹1,000. Sometimes he returns empty-handed, which is why he decided to venture out on the mechanised boat. But as it turns out, the price we have paid to buy our children new dresses for Deepavali was very costly,” said Ms. Madhumathi.

M. Archana, her relative, said, “The sea is our home and our only source of livelihood. Adding to the many many perils we already face at sea, getting shot by our own men, who are supposed to protect us at all cost, is the last straw,” she charged, calling for proactive effort from the State to “put a full stop” to such atrocities.