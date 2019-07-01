Kin of deceased rider petition Collector again

Family members of deceased bike rider T. Vivekanandakumar submitted a petition to Collector T. S. Rajasekar, who assumed office on Monday, demanding that all the six police personnel involved in a vehicle check, during which he was alleged assaulted, should be immediately suspended.

At the grievance redressal meeting held here, wife of the deceased V. Gajapriya, who had attempted to end her life after her husband’s death, said she was yet to receive any communication from the district administration regarding the investigation, her demand for a job to support her family or compensation for the family.

“We have been roaming around the Collectorate campus for 10 days, hoping to get some relief, but no word has come from the authorities,” she said.

She said a job was essential to ensure sustenance for her and her one-year-old child. Advocate S. Vanchinathan representing the family also said compensation for the deceased should be released immediately.

“The District Magistrate should call for release of the closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage of the incident to speed up investigation and identify the police personnel involved,” he said.

The family members of the deceased said if the State government did not intervene at the earliest, MLAs from Madurai should raise the issue in the State Assembly during the current session to ensure speedy justice for them.