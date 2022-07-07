Kin of deceased junior assistant get ₹70 lakh under insurance scheme
He was killed in an accident in Dindigul
A compensation of ₹70 lakh was handed over to the family members of Junior Assistant K. Sundarapandian, who was killed in an accident.
Sundarapandian, 40, attached to the Dindigul District Police Office, met with a road accident while going for work on his two-wheeler in February and died in June. He had joined the insurance scheme under the Police Salary Package with HDFC Bank.
District Superintendent of Police V. Baskaran handed over a cheque of ₹70 lakh to his wife S. Sangeetha and his son S. Prabhakaran in the presence of HDFC senior executive vice-president, Kumara Sanjeev and other bank officials.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.