Madurai

Kin of deceased junior assistant get ₹70 lakh under insurance scheme

A compensation of ₹70 lakh was handed over to the family members of Junior Assistant K. Sundarapandian, who was killed in an accident.

Sundarapandian, 40, attached to the Dindigul District Police Office, met with a road accident while going for work on his two-wheeler in February and died in June. He had joined the insurance scheme under the Police Salary Package with HDFC Bank.

District Superintendent of Police V. Baskaran handed over a cheque of ₹70 lakh to his wife S. Sangeetha and his son S. Prabhakaran in the presence of HDFC senior executive vice-president, Kumara Sanjeev and other bank officials.


