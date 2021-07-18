Madurai

Three killed in road accident

Three persons were killed in a road accident here on Sunday.

The police said that Ponsekar, 43, Wilson Herbin, 43, and Wilson Rajni Raja, 35, of Thisayanvilai near here were proceeding to their home from Tirunelveli. As the vehicle approached Mannarpuram Pass, it suddenly overturned. In the melee, the vehicle was badly damaged and the accident claimed Ponsekar’s life on the spot while the other two, who had suffered serious injuries, were rushed to the Nanguneri Government Hospital.

However, doctors said that they had also succumbed to injuries.

Thisayanvilai police are investigating.


