Paramakudi, Kilakarai come under scanner

At least 7,500 houses in Paramakudi and another 7,000 in Kilakarai came under heightened medical surveillance after seven persons tested positive to COVID-19 virus.

Collector K. Veera Raghava Rao told reporters here on Thursday that the COVID-19 positive patients, who were undergoing treatment at Sivaganga Government Medical College Hospital were recovering. Two persons were discharged on Wednesday after they tested negative. The rest five were stable and on road to total recovery.

Meanwhile, health officials cordoned off the areas from where the patients lived as a precautionary measure. The residents in these containment zones should not step out of their homes for the next 14 days. All essentials would be delivered at their doorsteps. Special teams have been formed to conduct rapid test for fever and other ailment. He urged the residents to cooperate with officials.

The district administration has identified dwellings of patients in Kilakarai also and steps have been taken to offer counselling to those in need of it in isolation, Mr. Rao said and added that in all cases, the surveillance would cover a radius of seven km.

The district, which had 4,177 foreign returnees till March 15, were instructed to remain in home quarantine. Teams monitored them through video calls. Still, 418 persons among them continued to be in home quarantine. The district had, apart from the Government Hospital, close to 1500 beds for isolation wards.

Revenue Divisional Officer Thangavelu, Deputy Director (Health) Indra, DSP R Shankar, Municipal Commissioner Veera Muthukumaran and Tahsildar Sendilvel Murugan and other officials were present during an inspection.