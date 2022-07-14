Kidnapped girl rescued

TIRUNELVELI

The police are on the verge of nabbing a team of child traffickers who are involved in the kidnap of a two-year-old girl from Aaththangarai Pallivaasal in the early hours of last Wednesday even as she was sleeping with her mother near the shrine.

When Shahul Hameed of Kadayanallur stayed at Aaththangarai Pallivaasal, a mosque near Thisaiyanvilai on July 12 as he had come to the shrine to offer special prayers, unidentified persons kidnapped his two-year-old daughter even as she was sleeping with her mother in the early hours of Wednesday. After Mr. Shahul alerted the Koodankulam police, the investigators collected CCTV footages from the cameras fitted in the nearby shops that gave the clue to the police.

Since an unidentified male was seen carrying the sleeping girl to a car parked at a distance and took her in the vehicle in the night, the police spotted the car registered in Virudhunagar district. Even as the police were searching for the abducted girl, she was left alone on the Tiruchendur – Karambavilai Road on Wednesday.

After the passersby alerted the All Women Police, Tiruchendur, the police confirmed that it was Mr. Shahul’s daughter and the distraught father received his daughter from Superintendent of Police, Thoothukudi, L. Balaji Saravanan on the same day.

Meanwhile, Superintendent of Police, Tirunelveli, P. Saravanan formed four special teams with ASP, Valliyoor, Samay Singh Meena monitoring the investigation.

“The ongoing investigation has yielded expected results and child traffickers will be nabbed very soon,” said sources in the police.