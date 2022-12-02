Ki. Rajanarayanan memorial inaugurated

December 02, 2022 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - KOVILPATTI

The Hindu Bureau

The memorial of writer Ki. Rajanarayanan was opened by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin through videoconferencing on Friday.

 The memorial, built on an outlay of ₹ 1.50 crore with his statue, has a digital library and an auditorium. The visitors can read the books of Ki. Ra. in the digital library and his books would also be kept in the library.

 District Collector K. Senthil Raj, Minister for Social Welfare P. Geetha Jeevan, Vilaathikulam MLA G.V. Markandeyan and the family members of the late writer participated in the function.

