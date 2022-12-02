  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022Germany finally performed with elan, but it was too late

Ki. Rajanarayanan memorial inaugurated

December 02, 2022 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - KOVILPATTI

The Hindu Bureau

The memorial of writer Ki. Rajanarayanan was opened by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin through videoconferencing on Friday.

 The memorial, built on an outlay of ₹ 1.50 crore with his statue, has a digital library and an auditorium. The visitors can read the books of Ki. Ra. in the digital library and his books would also be kept in the library.

 District Collector K. Senthil Raj, Minister for Social Welfare P. Geetha Jeevan, Vilaathikulam MLA G.V. Markandeyan and the family members of the late writer participated in the function.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.