Khadi special rebate sales begins in Madurai

Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration P. Moorthy on Wednesday paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi statue on his 155th birth anniversary at the Gandhi Memorial Building and at the Khadi Kraft Centre on West Masi Street in Madurai.

Mr. Moorthy also inaugurated the sale of khadi products at the centre. A special discount of 30% has been announced on khadi, polyvastra and silk products and 20% on woollen products on account of Gandhi Jayanthi and ahead of Deepavali celebrations.

For the year 2024, a target of ₹137 lakh has been fixed for the special sale, said a press statement. Last year, khadi products worth ₹29.51 lakh and traditional village products worth ₹24.76 lakh were sold through Khadi Kraft. The State government has provided ₹5,000 each to a total of 314 beneficiaries under the Monsoon Maintenance Fund in order to support the livelihood of the potters.

Stalls have been put up for the sale of products at the premises of Madurai Collectorate, Panchayat Union, Town Panchayat and Municipality offices, Government Hospital campuses and Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation offices. Government employees can buy the products on monthly instalments.

Madurai district administration has urged the public to make use of the sale of the khadi products and support the weavers by buying the products. Madurai Collector M. S. Sangeetha, Corporation Commissioner C. Dinesh Kumar, MLAs G. Thalapathi and M. Boominathan and other officials were present.