Khadi special rebate sales begins in Dindigul

Dindigul Collector M. N. Poongodi on Wednesday paid floral tributes to the portrait of Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary at the Khadi Kraft Centre in Dindigul.

She also inaugurated the sale of khadi products at the centre. In order to promote Khadi products, a special discount of 30% has been announced on khadi, polyvastra and silk products and 20% on woollen products on account of Gandhi Jayanthi and ahead of the Deepavali celebrations.

For the year 2024, a target of ₹125 lakh has been fixed for the special sale, said a press statement. Last year, khadi products worth ₹67 lakh were sold through Khadi Kraft. Stalls have been put up for the sale of the Khadi products on the premises of the Dindigul Collectorate, Panchayat Union, Town Panchayat, Municipality offices and Government Hospital campuses. Government employees can buy the products on monthly instalments.

Dindigul district administration has urged the public to make use of the sale of the khadi products and support the weavers by buying the products. Earlier, the Collector paid floral tributes to the statue of Mahatma Gandhi on the premises of Dindigul Corporation in the presence of Corporation Commissioner N. Ravichandran. Other officials were present at the event.

