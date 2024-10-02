ADVERTISEMENT

Khadi special rebate sales begins in Dindigul

Updated - October 02, 2024 09:33 pm IST - DINDIGUL

The Hindu Bureau

Collector M.N. Poongodi launches festival rebate sale at the Khadi showroom in Dindigul on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: G. KARTHIKEYAN

Dindigul Collector M. N. Poongodi on Wednesday paid floral tributes to the portrait of Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary at the Khadi Kraft Centre in Dindigul.

ADVERTISEMENT

She also inaugurated the sale of khadi products at the centre. In order to promote Khadi products, a special discount of 30% has been announced on khadi, polyvastra and silk products and 20% on woollen products on account of Gandhi Jayanthi and ahead of the Deepavali celebrations.

For the year 2024, a target of ₹125 lakh has been fixed for the special sale, said a press statement. Last year, khadi products worth ₹67 lakh were sold through Khadi Kraft. Stalls have been put up for the sale of the Khadi products on the premises of the Dindigul Collectorate, Panchayat Union, Town Panchayat, Municipality offices and Government Hospital campuses. Government employees can buy the products on monthly instalments.

Dindigul district administration has urged the public to make use of the sale of the khadi products and support the weavers by buying the products. Earlier, the Collector paid floral tributes to the statue of Mahatma Gandhi on the premises of Dindigul Corporation in the presence of Corporation Commissioner N. Ravichandran. Other officials were present at the event.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US