GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Khadi special rebate sales begins in Dindigul

Updated - October 02, 2024 09:33 pm IST - DINDIGUL

The Hindu Bureau
Collector M.N. Poongodi launches festival rebate sale at the Khadi showroom in Dindigul on Wednesday.

Collector M.N. Poongodi launches festival rebate sale at the Khadi showroom in Dindigul on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: G. KARTHIKEYAN

Dindigul Collector M. N. Poongodi on Wednesday paid floral tributes to the portrait of Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary at the Khadi Kraft Centre in Dindigul.

She also inaugurated the sale of khadi products at the centre. In order to promote Khadi products, a special discount of 30% has been announced on khadi, polyvastra and silk products and 20% on woollen products on account of Gandhi Jayanthi and ahead of the Deepavali celebrations.

For the year 2024, a target of ₹125 lakh has been fixed for the special sale, said a press statement. Last year, khadi products worth ₹67 lakh were sold through Khadi Kraft. Stalls have been put up for the sale of the Khadi products on the premises of the Dindigul Collectorate, Panchayat Union, Town Panchayat, Municipality offices and Government Hospital campuses. Government employees can buy the products on monthly instalments.

Dindigul district administration has urged the public to make use of the sale of the khadi products and support the weavers by buying the products. Earlier, the Collector paid floral tributes to the statue of Mahatma Gandhi on the premises of Dindigul Corporation in the presence of Corporation Commissioner N. Ravichandran. Other officials were present at the event.

Published - October 02, 2024 09:04 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.