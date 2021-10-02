Khadi special discount sale inaugurated in Theni

Theni

Collector K. V. Muralidharan inaugurated khadi discount sale at the Khadi Kraft showroom here on Saturday on the occasion of 153rd birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

He said that Khadi and Village Industries Commission had been providing full-time and part-time spinning and weaving work to poor people to uplift them. The products produced by such workers were sold at 30% discount during festival seasons and birth anniversaries of leaders like Mahatma Gandhi, C. N. Annadurai, Periyar and Kamaraj.

Besides, loan schemes were also available for employees of government and private companies for buying khadi varieties.

A khadi showroom and a mattress unit were functioning in Theni district.

Last year the district achieved a sale of ₹21.31 lakh, this year the target was ₹58 lakh.

Khadi silk, polyester, woollen varieties, readymade shirts, mattresses, pillows were being sold with a 30% discount.

District Rural Development Agency Project Director R. Dhandapani, Khadi showroom managers V. Jothirajan and Chelladurai were present.