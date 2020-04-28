Khadi institutions’ appeal to PM

DINDIGUL

Khadi institutions have appealed to the Central government to advise the GST Council to exempt all village industries’ products, certified by KVIC and products manufactured by certified Khadi institutions, from GST to ensure survival and livelihood of thousands of weavers and rural artisans in these COVID-19 times.

In an appeal addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Gandhigram Trust stated that several village Industries products like soap, shampoo and other items had been facing stiff competitions from multinational companies and corporate houses.

At present, Khadi institutions, like Gandhigram Trust, that have taken care of the lives of thousands of spinners and weavers and other artisans, who devoted their entire life for fulfilling Gandhian principles, have been facing an acute problem.

“We request you to take up the issue with GST council. Such exemption would boost many small and medium size manufacturing units,” said K. Shiva Kumar, Managing Trustee, Gandhigram Trust.

Moreover, many village industries have been struggling with working capital. The Centre could offer a special interest-free loan to all village industries on the basis of stock and sales that would be repaid by them by March 2022.

The institutions also appealed for a moratorium interest on loans for all Khadi institutions for next four months and offer one time incentive for Khadi items closing stock as done on the previous occasion.

An appeal was also made to the Centre to arrange to buy some of the products manufactured by Khadi institutions and supply to Government organisations or alternatively arrange to channelise the orders to the government institutions which would help them in marketing the goods.

Such support would help Khadi institutions to withstand financial strain and help those institutions serve weavers, spinners and artisans taking care of their livelihood, he added.