Khadi festival discount sale begins

TIRUNELVELI

02 October 2021 21:41 IST

Sales target of ₹41 lakh-worth products set for this financial year

The Khadi and Village Industries Board, which sold ₹25.96 lakh-worth products during the last fiscal, has been given the target of selling ₹41 lakh-worth products during this financial year.

Inaugurating the annual special discount sale at the Khadi and Village Industries Board’s showroom near Anna Stadium in Palayamkottai on Saturday on the occasion of the 153rd birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, District Revenue Officer A. Perumal said the KVIB, which was established with the objective of improving the living standards of rural artisans and handloom weavers, had a footwear manufacturing unit and a khadi unit in Palayamkottai, a carpentry unit in Pettai and five handloom units in Veeravanallur.

Advertising

Advertising

The KVIB, in view of Deepavali special discount sale, would open its counters at the Collectorate, panchayat union, municipalities and town panchayat offices, government hospitals till Deepavali to sell silk saris, khadi dhotis, towels, readymade shirts, mattresses, pillows, khadi silk, khadi polyester, woolen, honey, toilet soaps, frankincense, palm jaggery and other palm products.

While 20% discount would be offered for woollen products, poly vastra products would be on sale with 30% discount. Government employees could buy the products at 10 equated monthly installments, Mr. Perumal said.

The first discount sale of KVIB was received by professor Rama of Sarah Tucker College, Palayamkottai.

In Tenkasi, Collector S. Gopala Sundararaj inaugurated the KVIB sale after garlanding the portrait of the Mahatma in the presence of KVIB Chief Executive Officer and Civic Polls Observer for the district P. Shankar.

The KVIB, Tenkasi, against the sale target of ₹50.30 lakh during the last fiscal, achieved the sale of ₹38.93 lakh-worth products and had been given the target of ₹32.55 lakh for the current financial year, Mr. Gopala Sundararaj said.

In Thoothukudi district, Collector K. Senthil Raj garlanded Gandhi’s bust on the Corporation office premises and inaugurated the KVIB products sale in the showroom on VOC Road.

After achieving the sale of ₹60.49 lakh-worth products during the last financial year, the KIVB, Thoothukudi had been given a sales target of ₹82 lakh for current fiscal.

In Kanniyakumari district, Minister for Information Technology T. Mano Thangaraj inaugurated the special discount sale at KVIB’s showroom near Anna Bus-Stand in Nagercoil.

KVIB’s Kanniyakumari district unit had been given thes sale target of ₹1.77 crore during the current financial year, Mr. Mano Thangaraj said.