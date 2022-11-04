Key witness in Sattankulam custodial deaths case deposes before court

ADVERTISEMENT

S. Raja Singh, who had been in Kovilpatti Sub-Jail when trader P. Jayaraj and his son J. Benicks were lodged there, deposed before Madurai First Additional District and Sessions Court on Friday. Jayaraj and Benicks died of alleged custodial torture by Sattankulam police in 2020.

Nine accused police personnel were produced before the trial court on the Madurai District Court premises. Raja Singh, a witness in the Sattankulam custodial deaths case, was examined and cross-examined during the course of the trial.

Earlier, Jayaraj’s wife J. Selvarani and daughter J. Persis had deposed before the court. In August, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court granted the trial court four months of additional time to complete the trial in the case.

ADVERTISEMENT

The High Court, which had initiated suo motu proceedings in 2020, had taken note of a report that stated that Raja Singh had also been tortured by the Sattankulam police in connection with another case.

The CBI filed a charge sheet against the then Inspector S. Sridhar, Sub-Inspectors P. Raghu Ganesh and K. Balakrishnan, Head Constables S. Murugan and A. Saamidurai and Constables M. Muthuraj, S. Chelladurai, X. Thomas Francis and S. Veilumuthu. Special Sub-Inspector Pauldurai, an accused in the case, died after contracting COVID-19.