Key amendments in Food Safety Act explained to food business operators in Thoothukudi

Published - November 08, 2024 07:13 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau

Thoothukudi District’s Designated Officer of Food Safety Department S. Mariappan on Friday emphasised the importance of three key amendments under the Food Safety and Standards Act to the food business operators and street vendors in Thoothukudi.

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has implemented several significant amendments in September and October regarding acquisition of food safety license and registration certificates. One of the key changes is the waiver of ₹100 registration certificate fee for street vendors who sell food products by walking or using push carts. However, these vendors are still required to obtain registration certificates, but without any fees.

Additionally Mr. Mariappan highlighted the newly introduced instant license and registrations system launched by FSSAI. This facility has been made available for wholesale dealers, distributors, retailers, transporters, importers and warehouse operators that sell food products. Further information can be found at https://foscos.fssai.gov.in.

Furthermore, FSSAI has recently announced the removal of Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification for the food business category of purified and bottled drinking waters.

The officer also urged the operators to obtain the necessary food safety licenses or registration certificates. He advised the food business operators to access online service centers authorised by FSSAI, details of which can be found on https://mitra.fssai.gov.in.

