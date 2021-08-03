Key accused in illegal sand quarrying case seeks anticipatory bail

03 August 2021 21:02 IST

Madurai

The main accused in the Tirunelveli illegal sand quarrying case, Manuvel George, has moved the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court seeking anticipatory bail. Earlier, the court took a serious view and transferred the investigation to the CB-CID.

Justice B. Pugalendhi posted the case for hearing on August 6. The court said the accused Manuvel George, a resident of Kerala, was accused of illegal sand quarrying and also took note of the fact that he was levied a penalty of ₹ 9.5 crore for the offence by the authorities.

A Division Bench of the High Court had observed that the main accused in the case Manuvel George with the connivance of local revenue and police officials had been transporting sand and exploiting it for commercial purposes.

In his petition, Manuvel George said that he had appropriate permission from the authorities to conduct and carry out mineral storage. He said that he would abide by the conditions of the court and not tamper with evidence. He said he was innocent and sought anticipatory bail.