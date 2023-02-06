Key accused in ganja smuggling case arrested

February 06, 2023 10:18 pm | Updated 10:18 pm IST - THENI

R Krishnakanth Ballav, 52, of Malkangiri in Odisha, a prime accused in a ganja smuggling case, has been arrested by a special team of police from Theni district on Monday.

On January 16, a lorry that was intercepted in Andipatti police station limits had 1,200 kg of ganja in gunny bag. along with huge quantities of vegetables and dry meat.

Police interrogations revealed that the goods were coming from different destinations to Theni. After enquiry, the police arrested Abu Bucker Sidique, Selvaraj and Chinnasamy all from Ramanathapuram district.

Following the alleged confession of the trio, Superintendent of Police Dongare Pravin Umesh formed a special team comprising Kadamalaikundu Inspector Saravanan, SI Kathiresan and others.

Discreet probe suggested that the key accused was from Odisha and, hence, the team rushed there. With the assistance of Odisha police, the team secured Ballav on February 3 and brought him to Theni.

Police interrogation revealed that Ballav was allegedly selling ganja for the last 15 years in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and New Delhi.

According to an investigating officer, the modus operandi of the accused was to pack the ganja in gunny bags and smuggle them in trucks, which transported vegetables, dry meat, coconut and other essentials.

The officers said the arrest of Ballav was a major catch for the police. “Very soon, we will take him in custody and probe further. .We are also in the process of tracking a few more suspects behind the ganja smuggling.”