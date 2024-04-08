Key accused held in two sisters rape case in Dindigul

April 08, 2024 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - DINDIGUL

The Sanarpatti police arrested the key accused, who was allegedly absconding in connection with a rape of two sisters reported a few days ago. Police said that Prasanna Kumar, son of John Britto of Ponmanthurai North Street, figured in the heinous crime. Following a complaint that two sisters were allegedly gangraped by four persons in a secluded place in Tamaraikulam, special teams were formed and three accused were held. Based on their confession, the police were on the lookout for Prasanna Kumar.Hd was found hiding near the Batlagundu four-way lane in the wee hours of Monday. He was produced before the court, which remanded him to judicial custody.

ADVERTISEMENT

CUMBUM

Document writers boycott

ADVERTISEMENT

Document writers in Cumbum and land brokers/real estate agents joined a strike on Monday. As a result, documents could not be registered with the Sub-Registrar’s Office in Cumbum and normal life was hit as the shopkeepers had also downed shutters to protest. According to the document writers, the sub-registrar gave flimsy charges and refused to register documents. When the Sub-Registrar S.R. Jagatheeswaran was contacted, he clarified that he only advised the document writers to follow the guidelines of the courts with regard to registration of unapproved layouts in his jurisdiction. If the documents were furnished as per the norms, there was nothing to stop from registration, he added.

700 liquor bottles seized

The Cumbum south police seized 700 liquor bottles, which were stashed in a private vehicle parking area near Nandagopalan Temple in Cumbum on Monday. Following a specific input, the police led by SI of Police Kothandaraman and team raided the spot and seized the liquor bottles. On inquiry with the watchman, the police realised that it was kept there by a suspect identified as Kannan (36) of Gudalur Bommachi Amman Temple Street. Immediately, he was arrested. Whether it was intended for sale or to bribe voters by any political party was being investigated, police said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.