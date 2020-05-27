Kerosene-filled bottle hurled at policeman’s house in Madurai

Madurai

27 May 2020 11:01 IST

There were no injuries or damage reported, and police are investigating the case

Unidentified persons hurled a bottle bomb on the house of a policeman, Shahjahan, in Melamadai in the small hours of Wednesday. However, the kerosene-filled bottle did not injure anyone or cause any damage, police said.

The bottle was hurled at around 1.30 a.m., police said.

Earlier, the Anna Nagar police had arrested three persons of the area for attempting to rob. Suspecting that the policeman, Shahjahan, attached to Armed Reserve, Chennai City Police, who is here on leave, may have alerted the police, the culprits could have thrown the bomb on his house to threaten him, police suspect.

The police are on the look out for the accused.