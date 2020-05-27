Kerosene-filled bottle hurled at policeman’s house in Madurai

Unidentified persons hurled a bottle bomb on the house of a policeman, Shahjahan, in Melamadai in the small hours of Wednesday. However, the kerosene-filled bottle did not injure anyone or cause any damage, police said.
The bottle was hurled at around 1.30 a.m., police said.
Earlier, the Anna Nagar police had arrested three persons of the area for attempting to rob. Suspecting that the policeman, Shahjahan, attached to Armed Reserve, Chennai City Police, who is here on leave, may have alerted the police, the culprits could have thrown the bomb on his house to threaten him, police suspect.
The police are on the look out for the accused.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.