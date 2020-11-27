Kerala’s proposal to build a dam raises the hackles of farmers

They plan to take out a relay yatra covering five districts from December 16

Condemning the Kerala government for its proposal to build a dam near Mulla Periyar reservoir, various farmers associations here have planned to take out a relay yatra covering five districts from December 16, said S. R. Thevar here on Friday.

Speaking to reporters, he said that though several expert committees had conducted independent investigations and submitted their recommendations and findings with the Supreme Court, that Mulla Periyar dam was safe and strong, the Kerala government appeared to be determined to create tension between the two States.

When there was no need for constructing a new dam, the government’s go ahead to build a dam at a cost of ₹1,000 crore and the preliminary works to conduct a survey, et al had caused mental agony among the farmers here, who rely on the water from Periyar dam for irrigation.

There were reports that the Kerala government had obtained the Centre's nod and also approval from the NGT. This was all the more disturbing, he said and urged the TN government to immediately take up the issue with the Centre.

Hence, it has been planned to take out a yatra from the Big Tank in Ramanathapuram district and converge at the Pennicuick Memorial in Theni district after covering Sivaganga, Madurai and Dindigul districts. Various farmers associations have shown interest in joining the yatra, he added.