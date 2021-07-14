Kerala woman’s claims are untrue, says police

The special police team, which has gone to Kannur district in Kerala to inquire into the rape case lodged by a 40-year-old woman has found that she was not married to Dharmaraj as claimed in her complaint to the Director General of Police.

A reliable source monitoring the investigations said here on Wednesday that the special team comprising an ADSP held an inquiry with the woman and others.

After claiming that she was raped, the woman, had got admitted in the Government Hospital in Kannur but the doctors found no signs of injuries.

The special team also gathered that the woman, who had claimed that she was married to Thangaraj was incorrect.

Two persons including the woman had come to Palani and checked into a lodge on June 19. The man, who had showed his Adhaar ID card, revealed himself as Thangaraj. After a wordy altercation between them on that night reportedly after taking liquor, the lodge owner directed the couple to vacate the room.

The woman claimed that she was forcibly raped by some persons and that her husband was also robbed. When she approached the police station in Palani, the personnel treated her in an inhumane manner, she complained and demanded action.

Treating the complaint sent to the DGP Kerala, who had forwarded it to TN DGP, the Palani police registered a case.

The source said that the woman was already married and had four girl children. Further investigation was on.