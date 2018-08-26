Kerala flood relief: Highways engineers extend a helping hand

more-in

Members of the Association of Tamil Nadu Highways Engineers will donate a day’s salary to the Kerala Chief Minister Relief Fund to help in the revival of everyday activity post the disastrous floods that marred the State.

The association will contribute a total of ₹5 lakh to the fund from the association’s coffers.

The unanimous decision was taken at the association’s 63rd annual general meeting held here on Saturday.

A total of 500 engineers who were present at the event passed resolutions regarding the seventh pay commission benefits.

A press release from General Secretary R. Deepak said the benefits of the pay commission had not been extended to graduate engineers working in the Tamil Nadu’s Engineering department.

The members sought to regularise the difference immediately.