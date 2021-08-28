Keeping a check on students’ mental health

Experts say students should be allowed to settle down first and there should not be extra pressure on them

As students of Classes IX–XII will be coming back to schools on September 1 after a long gap, schools in the city have been taking steps to protect their mental health, apart from framing a regime adhering to COVID-19 protocols.

Most schools are planning to prioritise non-academical sessions and self-reflection activities for the first few weeks. Director of Queen Mira International School Abinath Chandran said, “Students’ emotional quotient is always important. We will give them confidence by telling them we are in this together. We will make sure they have fun inside classrooms through self-reflection and discussion activities. Our in-house counsellors will help students and parents in need of help.”

Schools are also keen to sensitise students about how to approach the pandemic period. K.S. Narayanan, Headmaster of Sethupathi Higher Secondary School, said, “We have been instructed to conduct only refresher courses of the previous year’s syllabi for the first 30-45 days. It will be coupled with moral boosting and awareness sessions. Since the syllabi is reduced, we will initially focus on preparing the students mentally. Nearby primary health centres will help in counselling them.”

Corporation Commissioner K.P. Karthikeyan said Corporation schools were prepared to welcome back children without putting extra pressure on them.

He said, “We cannot expect them to get back into the groove immediately. While some students might have spent a lot of time learning things through Kalvi Tholaikatchi, some might not have attended all classes. Some children might have lost somebody close to them. Some might have gone through tough times because of their social or economic background. We have asked teachers to give them time to settle down.”

Under phase two of the Happy Schooling programme that the Corporation initiated in association with M.S. Chellamuthu Trust and Research Foundation, teachers were sensitised to such issues and trained to identify children in need of special care or counselling, he added.

Psychiatrist and founder of M.S. Chellamuthu Trust and Research Foundation Dr. C. Ramasubramanian said the pandemic had adversely affected the three main stakeholders in a school setup: students, teachers and parents.

“Through online classes, there was no internal or external stimuli for most children to learn or listen properly. Since their activities were restricted to the confines of the house, some of them may have been anxious or restless. So, through Happy Schooling 2.0, we sensitised teachers to the importance of physical, mental and psychological health of the students. They need to give children adequate time to get back to the routine. Non-academical exercises and inside-classroom games can relax them,” he said.

If the children showed excessive signs of restlessness, schools could get help from trained counsellors through the Corporation’s helpline 9375493754, he added.