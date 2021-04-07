Keep vigil till counting day: Stalin

CHENNAI

DMK president M.K. Stalin on Tuesday called upon party cadre to take turns to monitor the centres where the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) have been kept in the strong rooms. Counting of votes would take place on May 2.

“The election work continues. Work in a careful manner. Do not think it is the duty of policemen and polling officials [to safeguard the EVMs]. Monitor, in turns, during the period between the day of voting and counting,” he said in a statement.

The DMK leader said candidates, partymen and cadres of the alliance partners should keep vigil at the counting centres. “Do not forget that some strangers entered into the counting centres in Madurai [during 2019 Lok Sabha polls],” he said.