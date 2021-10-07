Keep temples open on all days, urges BJP

When the Tamil Nadu government has opened up TASMAC outlets and liquor bars in the State, what has prevented the administration from opening temples on all the seven days, asked BJP leaders here on Thursday.

Speaking at a protest meeting, the BJP functionaries led by senior leader H. Raja, Minority Wing leader Vellore Ibrahim, women’s wing state president Meenakshi Nitya Sundar and among others, demanded the government to open the temples on all the seven days.

The government had ordered closure of all shrines on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays to prevent spread of COVID-19. Moreover, on auspicious days and festivals too, the temples were shut, which had disappointed the Hindus, the speakers said.

In his address, Mr Raja said that in many shrines in Palani and Coimbatore region, the HR&CE officials had performed the “balalayam” but not conducted “kumbhabishekam”. This was wrong as per the sastras. Hence, he urged the State government to immediately order the officials to carry out the kumbabishekams for the shrines without any further delay.

Many of the 38,661 temples in the State were crying for proper upkeep. The State government, instead of, closing the temples should take tangible steps which would help, keep them clean and live. The actions of the government to close down the temple, under the guise of COVID-19, had come as a big blow to the people’s sentiments.

The BJP leaders also condemned the Viduthalai Chiruthai Katchi leader and MP Thol Thirumavalavan for his remarks against Hindu Gods. “Why did he visit Chidambaram temple”, they asked and demanded an explanation from the VCK leaders. Either, he stops making such remarks on his own, or the Hindus may be forced to stage demonstrations against him, they claimed.