‘Keep diabetes under check during pandemic times’

11 November 2020 19:28 IST

MADURAI

“Keeping diabetes mellitus under control is the best healthcare strategy for diabetics during COVID-19 pandemic, as over 70% of those who died of the infection in India either had diabetes or diabetes and hypertension,” said C.R. Mahesh Babu, consultant, Department of Diabetology, Meenakshi Mission Hospital and Research Centre, here on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters ahead of World Diabetes Day (November 14), he said it was estimated that about 50% of the diabetic patients, who lost their lives to COVID-19, had poorly managed diabetes. COVID-19 was found to have the potential to induce diabetes in healthy people. Hence, it was important for the healthy individuals to strictly follow personal hygiene, physical distancing and other guidelines to protect them from the infection and from becoming vulnerable to diabetes.

Advertising

Advertising

The event also marked the launch of Diabetic Home Care package of the hospital, which offers consultations and services of diabetologists, physicians, specialists, physiotherapists, dieticians and paramedical staff at the residences of patients. The package also includes routine investigations.

Dr. Mahesh Babu said a little over 80% of COVID-19 deaths in the country were linked to comorbidities such as diabetes mellitus, hypertension and obesity.