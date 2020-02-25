‘Keep away protesters during CM meeting’

Minister for Dairy Development K.T. Rajenthra Bhalaji on Wednesday asked the police to prevent anybody who could raise slogans against Citizenship Amendment Act during the public meeting to be addressed by Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami here on March 1.

Chairing a meeting to discuss the preparations for the function when the Chief Minister would lay foundation stone for a Government Medical College on Collectorate premises, he asked officials to prevent any situation that could embarrass the government.

He recalled that a woman had attempted to commit self immolation during a similar function organised by the State government to commemorate former Chief Minister M.G. Ramachandran’s birth centenary celebrations at Sivakasi in 2017.

His caution come in the wake of continuous protests against the CAA, National Register of Citizenship and National Population Register in various parts of the State. A rally taken out by various Muslim organisations recently brought traffic on Mount Road to a standstill. Besides, there were State-wide protests against the police action on anti-CAA protesters at Washermenpet in Chennai on February 14.

Besides laying foundation stone for the medical college, the Chief Minister is scheduled to distribute benefits under various schemes to around 25,000 beneficiaries. The Minister asked the officials to ensure basic facilities for the people attending the meeting.

Collector R. Kannan, Joint Director of Public Health A. Sivagnanam, Superintendent of Police P. Perumal, District Revenue Officer K. Udhayakumar, Joint Director (Health Services) and Sub-Collector (Sivakasi) C. Dinesh Kumar were present.