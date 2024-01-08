Keelakkarai municipal employees held on graft charge

January 08, 2024 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - Ramanathapuram

An assistant Udhayakumar and an accountant Saravanan of Keelakkarai municipality were reportedly caught red-handed when they demanded and accepted a bribe money of ₹ 2,000 to clear bills for a contractor on Monday.

According to Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption sources, the duo had demanded the bribe money to clear the bills for the registered contractor Murali of Keelakkarai.

He had repaired an electric motor pump and supplied electrical goods for the municipality. With the payment pending for some time, he had approached the Commissioner who had directed the assistant and the accountant to clear the bills.

However, both of them delayed the payment and demanded the bribe money.

Based on a complaint from Murali, the Ramanathapuram district unit of DVAC registered a case and Inspector of Police M. Kumaresan laid a trap for them.

When Murali handed over the money to Saravanan as per the instruction of Udhayakumar, the DVAC team arrested both of them.