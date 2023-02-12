Keeladi site museum getting ready for opening

February 12, 2023 11:56 pm | Updated February 13, 2023 12:15 am IST - MADURAI

Of the over 10,000 artefacts unearthed so far in Keeladi excavation sites, the unique ones are being gradually moved from the storehouse to the newly constructed site museum.

After inspection of some of the artefacts, Sivaganga Collector P. Madhusudhan Reddy said information of every antiquity on display would be available in two languages, and a catalogue in Braille would be accommodated.

The antiquities, to be on display, will try to establish the existence of an urban settlement on the banks of the Vaigai about 2,600 years ago. These artefacts were discovered over eight phases of excavations at the Keeladi clusters in Sivaganga district. Excavations taken up in Keeladi and clusters, comprising the nearby villages of Konthagai, Manalur and Agaram in Sivaganga district, have helped in unearthing more than 10,000 artefacts. Majority of the unique antiquities would be displayed in the museum. The six buildings in the museum would house artefacts, divided under six distinctive categories — Vaigai and Keeladi civilization, agrarian and water management, pottery industries, tools and weaving industry, trade and commerce, and lifestyle, said R. Sivanantham, Commissioner (in charge), State Archaeology Department.

As part of the many surprises the excavation sites threw, over 130 urns and several artefacts ranging from iron weapons, spears and perforated lid of a terracotta pipeline to broken offering dishes, shallow black-and-redware and weighing stones made of basalt would be on display. “Efforts are on to display the skeletal remains of adults and children, too,” he said.

The artefacts are often found intact inside offering vessels and pots, often with graffiti. They are referred to as “grave goods” or things dear to the dead and buried along with them in a burial urn or next to it. Carnelian beads, which signify a trade relationship with present-day Maharashtra and Gujarat, will be on display, too. “Bangles made of shell, glass, stone, terracotta and semi-precious stones would be on display,” said Mr. Sivanantham.

He added that the terracotta figurines unearthed on the sites would be replicated in an enlarged fashion, and the jewellery would be displayed on them and not on the modern mannequins, to give an authentic display.

Punch-marked silver coins are proof that there was trading with northern India, where similar coins were used in the 6th Century BCE. These will be part of the trade and commerce wing, along with spindle whorls and copper needles of the weaving industry. The fine specimen of terracotta seal, probably used to make designs on textiles, will also be on display.

Lifestyle section will comprise of ivory gamesman, dice, ivory comb, pestle and mortar among the myriad of artefacts awaiting display at the site museum, where the construction work has completed but electrical work is pending.