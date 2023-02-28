ADVERTISEMENT

Keeladi museum to be inaugurated on March 5

February 28, 2023 05:27 pm | Updated 05:27 pm IST - SIVAGANGA

The Hindu Bureau

The upcoming museum at Keeladi in Sivaganga district. | Photo Credit: G. MOORTHY

The much-awaited museum in Keeladi in Sivaganga district, which would have on display the artefacts excavated in the Keeladi excavation clusters, is to be inaugurated on March 5.

Sivaganga Collector P. Madhusudhan Reddy told The Hindu that the museum was slated to be inaugurated by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on the evening of March 5. “Installation of the artefacts and placing of respective catalogues are almost complete,” he added.

The Collector held an inspection at the museum on Sunday and chaired a review meeting with officials on Monday.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The museum, built in Chettinad style at a cost of ₹11.03 crore, is to house archaeological findings and the artefacts unearthed during the eight round of excavations carried out at Keeladi and its clusters comprising Konthagai, Manalur and Agaram villages in the district.

The unique artefacts are evidence of an urban civilisation to have existed along the banks of Vaigai in the Sangam age. The approach road to the museum is being laid at present.

Superintendent of Police S. Selvaraj, District Revenue Officer P. Manivannan, Commissioner (in charge), State Archaeology Department, R. Sivanantham and others were present.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US