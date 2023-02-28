HamberMenu
Keeladi museum to be inaugurated on March 5

February 28, 2023 05:27 pm | Updated 05:27 pm IST - SIVAGANGA

The Hindu Bureau
The upcoming museum at Keeladi in Sivaganga district.

The upcoming museum at Keeladi in Sivaganga district. | Photo Credit: G. MOORTHY

The much-awaited museum in Keeladi in Sivaganga district, which would have on display the artefacts excavated in the Keeladi excavation clusters, is to be inaugurated on March 5.

Sivaganga Collector P. Madhusudhan Reddy told The Hindu that the museum was slated to be inaugurated by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on the evening of March 5. “Installation of the artefacts and placing of respective catalogues are almost complete,” he added.

The Collector held an inspection at the museum on Sunday and chaired a review meeting with officials on Monday.

The museum, built in Chettinad style at a cost of ₹11.03 crore, is to house archaeological findings and the artefacts unearthed during the eight round of excavations carried out at Keeladi and its clusters comprising Konthagai, Manalur and Agaram villages in the district.

The unique artefacts are evidence of an urban civilisation to have existed along the banks of Vaigai in the Sangam age. The approach road to the museum is being laid at present.

Superintendent of Police S. Selvaraj, District Revenue Officer P. Manivannan, Commissioner (in charge), State Archaeology Department, R. Sivanantham and others were present.

