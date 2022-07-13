Keeladi museum construction work at an advanced stage: Tamil Nadu PWD Minister E.V. Velu

July 13, 2022 19:16 IST

The state-of-the-art museum is coming up at a cost of ₹11.03 crore

The state-of-the-art museum under construction near Keeladi in Sivaganga district would soon be completed and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin would inaugurate it, said Minister for Public Works Department and Highways E.V. Velu.

After inspecting the building on Wednesday, Mr. Velu said the museum was being constructed in Chettinadu style of architecture to showcase the artefacts which disclosed that Tamils had a 4,000-year-old civilisation.

“Ninety-nine per cent of the work on the museum with international standards and modern facilities has been completed,” he said.

The museum, coming up at a cost of ₹11.03 crore, would be an attraction for the tourists and would have all facilities to retain them here for prolonged hours.

Principal Secretary (Highways) Pradeep Yadav, Collector P. Madhusudhan Reddy, MLAs K. Thalapathi, A. Tamilarasi Ravikumar, M. Boominathan and Kader Batcha Muthuramalingam, Revenue Divisional Officer K. Sugitha, Joint Director (Archaeological Department) M. Ramesh and PWD Executive Engineer S. Manikandan were among those who were present.