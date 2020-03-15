Keeladi Museum by January 2021: Minister

KEELADI

Minister for Tamil Official Language and Tamil Culture Mafoi K. Pandiarajan said that by January 2021, the State government plans to complete the on-site museum at Keeladi for which the Tamil Nadu government has allocated ₹12.21 crore in 2019.

Speaking to the mediapersons at the Keeladi archaeological site here on Sunday, he said that they intend to lay the foundation stone for the museum next month and added that 15,000 excavated items will be displayed. He also visited the sites at Manalur, Agaram and Konthagai.

Inspecting the sites two weeks after the beginning of the sixth phase of excavation, the Minister said that they had found that the brick-work structures of channels found in the fifth phase do have a connectivity to the latest dig in Keeladi. The geomagnetic survey has also indicated about the continuity of the structure, he said.

He added that the Vaigai river civilization proves that the Keeladi cluster had in fact demarcated areas for industry, shelter and burials.

“A total of 150 archaeologists are expected to be deputed to the four sites in the coming month to ensure full-fledged focus on the project. Since around 3,000 people visit the site on weekends, we must ensure that basic facilities for tourists are in place here. We are working on this too,” he said.

He said that work at Manalur, the area which is considered an important location in the Pandya Kingdom, will begin in two weeks time. He added that he will be consulting Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar about disallowing tourists from visiting tourist sites following COVID-19.