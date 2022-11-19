Keeladi museum 95% complete, to be inaugurated soon, says Minister

November 19, 2022 09:38 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - MADURAI

Our culture celebrates not only kings, but warriors who emerge victorious in wars, martyr, even hens and loyal dogs, in forms of hero stones. They are worshipped in many parts of the State even today, said Minister for Industries, Tamil Culture and Archaeology Thangam Thennarasu on Saturday.

He was speaking at the inauguration of an exhibition on hero stones, ‘Tamizhaga Nadu Kal Marabu,’ at Thirumalai Nayak Palace, as part of observing World Heritage Week celebrations. The exhibition was organised by Tamil Nadu Archaeology Department, Roja Muthiah Research Library from Chennai, Pandya Nadu Centre for Historical Research in Madurai and Yaakai Foundation, an archaeology collective from Coimbatore,

The Minister said through hero stones, along with inscriptions, coins, excavations, one could learn about our history and culture. Excavation projects help us unearth new facts about our culture. “Archaeological excavations at Mayiladumparai in Krishnagiri district have placed the beginning of the Iron Age in Tamil Nadu 4,200 years Before Present (BP) or 2200 BCE (Before Common Era),” he said.

The Minister said that the Mahal would be renovated at a cost of ₹3 crore out of the total allotment of ₹8 crore for which tenders had been floated. Further, ₹1 crore had been allotted by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin for better illumination of the Palace.

Speaking to media persons, he said 95% of the museum under construction near Keeladi in Sivaganga district is complete. “More than 1,200 objects unearthed at Keeladi will be on display and the museum will be inaugurated by the Chief Minister,” he added.

Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar said that such exhibitions make learning history more interesting for students as well as adults.

The exhibition, open till November 25, will display 30 hero stones dating back to 3rd century BCE and 19th century, found in Tiruppur, Thoothukudi, Dindigul, Pudukottai, Salem, Madurai, Krishnagiri, Erode, and Coimbatore, etc., The highlight is the 3D printed hero stone discovered at Selakarichal in Palladam near Coimbatore belonging to the 12th century. “It is a part of digitally conserving hero stones which are prone to break down over the years,” said Sudhakar Nalliappan, a member of Yaakai Foundation.

Special lectures will be held on various topics such as the architectural brilliance of the Pandyas, the sculptures and new discoveries made during the Pandyan rule at 5 p.m. on all days of the exhibition.

Director of Roja Muthiah Research Library, Chennai, Sundar Ganesan, Madurai South MLA M. Boominathan, Director of Archaeology R. Sivanandam and others were present.