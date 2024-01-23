Kazhugumalai hillock to be declared as ‘protected archaeological monument’ 

January 23, 2024 06:59 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST - KOVILPATTI

The entire hillock housing the famous Vettuvan Koil and the Jain abode at Kazhugumalai near here, known as ‘Ellora of Southern India,’ is to be declared as ‘Protected Archaeological Monument’ of the Department of Archaeology.

Speaking to The Hindu, N. Rajesh, Assistant Engineer, Department of Archaeology, Chennai, who inspected the site on Tuesday, said the Department of Tamil Culture and Archaeology declared Vettuvan Koil and the Jain abode of Kazhugumalai village in Kovilpatti Taluk of Thoothukudi district as a ‘protected monument’ in January 1990. Following instructions from Principal Secretary of Finance and Commissioner of Archaeology T. Udhayachandran and under the supervision of Joint Director of Archaeology R. Sivanantham, steps are being taken to translate this government order into action.

Along with the Department of Revenue, Mr. Rajesh has been assigned the job of protecting this hillock with an extent of 21.09 hectares. The G. O. states that the State government is of the view that the area of 100 metres from the protected limits and further beyond it up to 200 metres near or adjoining the protected monument be declared ‘prohibited area’ and ‘regulated area,’ respectively, for the purposes of both mining operation and construction under rule 33 of the Tamil Nadu Ancient and Historical Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Rules, 1971.

ADVERTISEMENT

As per the Industries, Investment Promotion and Commerce Department notification in November 2021, and then in December 2022, it is stated that notwithstanding anything contained in any law for the time being in force, no lease or licence shall be granted for quarrying of any mineral 300 metres radial distance from the boundaries of an archaeological sites or remains under ‘Ancient and Historical Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains’.

It is also mentioned that mining should not be permitted under any circumstances in any portion of the rock, in which one portion of it is notified as archaeological site. “When an archaeological site is notified, it is not that one portion of the hillock should be protected. The entire hillock in which the archaeological site exists should be treated as one and protected,” Mr. Rajesh said.

Vettuvan Koil that translates into ‘Sculptors’ Paradise,’ is a Pandya-era incomplete Hindu cave temple built between 8th and 9th century. The carvings reflect the southern temple style of Pandya-era. The rock-cut temple has 122 sculptures.

The Kazhugumalai Jain beds are rock relief sculptures dating back to 8th or 9th century with rock-cut images of ‘tirtankaras.’

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.