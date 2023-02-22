Kayathar to get automatic weather forecast centre

February 22, 2023 08:09 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

As the Kayathar region is getting increased rainfall over the past four years, an automatic weather forecast centre is to be established in the Kayathar taluk office to give immediate warning to the vulnerable areas and take appropriate mitigation measures, Commissioner for Revenue Administration S.K. Prabhakar has said.

“Moreover, 46 automatic rain gauges will also be installed across Thoothukudi district to further improve disaster management efforts,” he said.

Chairing a review meeting held here on Wednesday, Mr. Prabhakar said the functioning of Department of Revenue and Disaster Management would be moved to top gear in the coastal district, which experienced heavy downpour in 2020 and 2021 while 2022 was a rain-deficit year. Based on past experiences during northeast monsoon, very high frequency weather forecast centres had been established in 19 places of the district to avert rain-related damage.

To make the weather forecast effective, automatic rain gauges would be installed in 46 places and they would come in handy for officials to take right decisions during heavy downpour.

Mr. Prabhakar urged the revenue officials to dispose of applications submitted by the public for income, community, solvency, widow and legal heir certificates, patta and other land documents at the earliest.

The Revenue Secretary inspected a storm water channel on Madurai Bypass Road being constructed on an outlay of ₹69.66 crore and Si. Va. Irrigation tank desilted at a cost of ₹11.50 crore.

Collector K. Senthil Raj, Corporation Commissioner C. Dinesh Kumar, Additional Collector (Development) Thakare Shubham Dnyandeorao, Sub-Collector Gaurav Kumar, District Revenue Officer S. Ajay Srinivasan, Sub-Collector, Thoothukudi, Gourav Kumar, Superintendent of Police L. Balaji Saravanan and other officials were present.