Kavunji villagers to boycott polls

DINDIGUL

People from the village of Kavunji located in the upper hills of Kodaikanal staged a protest by hoisting black flags outside their houses near here on Saturday.

They threatened to boycott the local body polls. Kavunji which is part of the Kodaikanal panchayat union is going to poll on Monday in the second phase of the rural local body elections.

The people alleged that the 9th ward of the Kavunji village was annexed with Poondi panchayat, without seeking the opinion from the people of the village. “The village has three wards out of which just one ward has been annexed with Poondi while the other two remain with Mannavanur panchayat. There are around 2,000 people in these three wards and it has been the long time demand of us to announce Kavunji as a separate panchayat. We have been relegated to a second place when it comes to benefits and amenities at the Mannavanur panchayat,” said the people.

The said that they will not allow any politician into the village for seeking votes. “We are determined to boycott the polls as our demand has not been met. We have submitted several petitions to the Revenue Divisional Officer and there has been no response,” said Balakrishnan, a villager.

Meanwhile, Minister for Forests Dindigul C. Srinivasan and former Minister Natham Viswanathan took up campaigning across various hill villages in Kodaikanal on Saturday.