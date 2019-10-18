Kavalkinaru, a green railway station

The Kavalkinaru station, which will be opened on November 1 between Panangudi and Aralvaimozhi railway stations in Nagercoil-Tirunelveli sector will be the first ‘Green Railway Station’ in Thiruvananthapuram division.

‘Green Railway Stations’ are an evolving concept, for railway stations need to be sustainable and self-sufficient to address environmental issues. The station will be completely solar powered with the TANGEDCO supply functioning only as a ‘backup source’ in case of failure of solar power plant.

All the LED lightings provided on the platform, ticket counter and station entrance are connected to the solar power plant.

To limit power wastage the lighting system is designed to function based on motion sensor technology.

After recent completion of 100% LED in all the railway stations, Thiruvananthapuram division is aiming to convert more stations to ‘Green Railway Stations’ in the coming days, an official statement said.