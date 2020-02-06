Chettinad kavadis cross Dindigul

Thaipoosam is when all roads lead to Palani. Devotees carry colourful kavadis and milk pots in a grand procession to be offered to the Lord.

Among the most famous of the kavadi processions is the ‘Nagarathar kavadi,’ decorated in a grand manner and carried by thousands of devotees from the 76 villages of Chettinad. People walk towards Palani, all the way from Karaikudi and Devakottai region in Sivaganga district, carrying kavadis.

The procession reached Natham on Tuesday and Dindigul on Wednesday. As per the 450-year-old tradition, the procession was led by a diamond spear (vaira vel), housed in a wooden box and carried on a bullock cart. “The kavadis from the entire Chettinad belt (Sivaganga and Pudukottai district) assemble at Kundrakudi Murugan Temple on the night before we start. In the morning, after a special puja at the temple, the kavadis are taken on the shoulders and we start walking westwards,” said Mani Nachiappan, a devotee who has been doing the padayatra for the past 40 years.

“I started walking to Palani as a 15-year-old boy and it has been an annual ritual for me. The kavadis from Chettinad are grouped into two – Melvattagai and Keelvattagai – denoting the villages they come from.

At the Thiruavinankudi temple, both the groups mingle and the kavadis are offered in unison to Lord Muruga,” said Pechiappan, another devotee.

A total of 367 kavadis are being carried this year from Chettinad and more than 10,000 are undertaking padayatra to Palani.